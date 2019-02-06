World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Feb. 7. Here's Benzinga's look at WWE's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering WWE modeled for quarterly EPS of 28 cents on revenue of $258.68 million.

In the same quarter last year, WWE reported earnings per share of 20 cents on sales of $211.6 million. The current analyst consensus estimate would represent a 45 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be have grown 22.25 percent from the same quarter last year. WWE's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.16 0.12 0.19 EPS Actual 0.35 0.14 0.18 0.2

See Also: KeyBanc Expects Another Solid Quarter, Network Growth From WWE

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, WWE shares are up 136.7 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on WWE stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. WWE's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://streaming.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1176145&tp_key=2a62d717e4