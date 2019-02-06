On Thursday, Feb. 7, Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Hanesbrands will report earnings of 46 cents per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

Hanesbrands reported earnings of 52 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.65 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be down 11.54 percent. Revenue would be up 3.95 percent from the year-ago period. Hanesbrands's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.55 0.46 0.24 0.52 EPS Actual 0.55 0.45 0.26 0.52

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.68 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Hanesbrands stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Hanesbrands's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ckubrg5x