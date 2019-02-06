Market Overview

Fleetcor Technologies Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
February 06, 2019 8:36am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For February 6, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018

On Wednesday, Feb. 6, Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE: FLT) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies modeled for quarterly EPS of $2.72 on revenue of $620.11 million.

In the same quarter last year, Fleetcor Technologies reported EPS of $2.42 on revenue of $579.54 million. If the company were to match the  consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, earnings would be up 12.40 percent. Revenue would be up 7 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 2.66 2.53 2.37 2.33
EPS Actual 1.71 2.57 2.5 2.42

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.65 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Fleetcor Technologies stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Fleetcor's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/vdbaghwg

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

