Don't be caught off-guard: Crown Holdings (NYSE: CCK) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 6. Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement after the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Crown Holdings earnings will be near $1 per share on sales of $2.81 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Crown Holdings posted a loss of 79 cents on sales of $2.17 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 26.58 percent. Sales would be up 29.61 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.66 1.57 0.8 0.79 EPS Actual 1.71 1.55 0.94 0.79

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Crown Holdings have declined 10.46 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Crown Holdings stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.