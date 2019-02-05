Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 6. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Take-Two Interactive reporting earnings of $2.74 per share on sales of $1.48 billion.

Take-Two Interactive earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.12. Quarterly sales came in at $653.93 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would be up 144.64 percent. Revenue would be up 126.32 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.93 0.07 0.64 0.98 EPS Actual 1.05 0.12 0.7 1.12

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.63 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Take-Two Interactive stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Take-Two Interactive is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/2ojn2wog