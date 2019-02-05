Trivago N.V. - American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ: TRVG) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 6. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of 1 cent and sales around $189.61 million.

In the same quarter last year, Trivago reported a loss per share of 2 cents on revenue of $223.29 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 150 percent. Sales would be down 15.09 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.07 -0.01 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.03 -0.07 -0.07 -0.02

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.87 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating by analysts on Trivago stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

The Trivago Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.trivago.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=254450&p=irol-EventDetails&EventId=5277180