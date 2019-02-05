New York Times (NYSE: NYT) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Feb. 6. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

New York Times EPS will likely be near 28 cents while revenue will be around $479.63 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, New York Times posted EPS of 39 cents on sales of $484.12 million. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 28.21 percent decline in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 0.93 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.15 0.14 0.3 EPS Actual 0.15 0.17 0.17 0.39

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.91 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on New York Times stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. New York Times conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?linkSecurityString=78449&confirmationNumber=10127485