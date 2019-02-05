Snap (NYSE: SNAP) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Feb. 5. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Snap's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Snap management projections, analysts predict EPS loss of 8 cents on revenue of $375.22 million.

In the same quarter last year, Snap reported a loss per share of 13 cents on revenue of $285.69 million. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 38.46 percent. Sales would be up 31.34 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Snap's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate -0.14 -0.17 -0.17 -0.16 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.14 -0.17 -0.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 48.89 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Snap stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Snap's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/snap1902053mqcFNDE.html