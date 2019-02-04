Olin (NYSE: OLN) releases its next round of earnings this Monday, Feb. 4. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Olin's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Olin earnings of 34 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.71 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Monday, EPS would be up 6.25 percent. Revenue would be up 5.56 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Olin's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.4 0.24 0.43 EPS Actual 0.77 0.35 0.14 0.32

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.09 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Olin. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.