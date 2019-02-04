On Monday, Feb. 4, Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Fabrinet EPS will likely be near 92 cents while revenue will be around $385.76 million, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, Fabrinet reported EPS of 72 cents on revenue of $337.07 million. Sales would be have grown 14.44 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.81 0.75 0.71 0.7 EPS Actual 0.92 0.81 0.71 0.72

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 129.67 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Fabrinet stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Fabrinet's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/d9d7tzqi