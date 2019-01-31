The Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSG) releases its next round of earnings this Friday, Feb. 1. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Madison Square Garden's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Madison Square Garden analysts model for earnings of $2.77 per share on sales of $590.19 million.

In the same quarter last year, Madison Square Garden reported per share earnings of $3.20 on revenue of $536.3 million. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 13.44 percent. Sales would be have grown 10.05 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the The Madison Square Garden's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate -1.72 -2 -0.08 2.06 EPS Actual -1.36 -1.94 0.38 3.2

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.01 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Madison Square Garden stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Madison Square Garden is scheduled to hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/b6q53t8h