On Friday, Feb. 1, Chevron (NYSE: CVX) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Chevron analysts model for earnings of 2 per share on sales of $46.34 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Chevron reported EPS of 67 cents on revenue of $37.62 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would be up 198.51 percent. Revenue would be up 23.19 percent from the year-ago period. Chevron's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 2.08 2.09 1.49 1.23 EPS Actual 2.33 1.78 1.9 0.67

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 12.04 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate Chevron stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Chevron is scheduled to hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/qemoszgo