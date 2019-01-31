Symantec (NASDAQ: SYMC) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Jan. 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Symantec EPS is expected to be around 39 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1.18 billion.

Symantec EPS in the same period a year ago totaled 49 cents. Revenue was $1.23 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 20.41 percent. Sales would have fallen 4.38 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Symantec's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.33 0.33 0.39 0.44 EPS Actual 0.42 0.33 0.46 0.49

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 26.31 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Symantec stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Symantec is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1897220/0F1AACB261B5E19EFBE5D4EF2BD7B01C