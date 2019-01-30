United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, Jan. 31. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

UPS EPS will likely be near $1.91 while revenue will be around $19.99 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, United Parcel Service posted EPS of $1.67 on sales of $18.83 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 14.37 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 6.17 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.82 1.93 1.55 1.66 EPS Actual 1.82 1.94 1.55 1.67

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 23.67 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The popular rating by analysts on UPS stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

The UPS Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/5f797wgi