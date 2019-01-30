Market Overview

Ferrari Q4 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 30, 2019 1:29pm   Comments
On Thursday, Jan. 31, Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Ferrari reporting earnings of 94 cents per share on sales of $992.67 million.

In the same quarter last year, Ferrari reported EPS of 89 cents on revenue of $1.05 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 5.62 percent. Sales would have fallen 5.46 percent from the same quarter last year. Ferrari's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 1.13 0.97 0.87 0.88
EPS Actual 0.88 0.98 0.94 0.89

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.84 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Ferrari stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Ferrari is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/4i5a4p28

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

