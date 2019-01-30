On Thursday, Jan. 31, Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Ferrari reporting earnings of 94 cents per share on sales of $992.67 million.

In the same quarter last year, Ferrari reported EPS of 89 cents on revenue of $1.05 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 5.62 percent. Sales would have fallen 5.46 percent from the same quarter last year. Ferrari's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.13 0.97 0.87 0.88 EPS Actual 0.88 0.98 0.94 0.89

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.84 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Ferrari stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Ferrari is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/4i5a4p28