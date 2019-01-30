A Preview Of Hershey's Q4 Earnings
Hershey (NYSE: HSY) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, Jan. 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement
Earnings and Revenue
Sell-side analysts expect Hershey's EPS to be near $1.27 on sales of $2.01 billion.
In the same quarter last year, Hershey reported earnings per share of $1.03 on sales of $1.94 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 23.30 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 3.61 percent from the same quarter last year. The Hershey's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|1.55
|1.1
|1.41
|1.07
|EPS Actual
|1.55
|1.14
|1.41
|1.03
Stock Performance
Over the past 52-week period, shares of The Hershey have declined 5.46 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts' have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating The Hershey stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Hershey's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.
