Hershey (NYSE: HSY) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, Jan. 31. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Hershey's EPS to be near $1.27 on sales of $2.01 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Hershey reported earnings per share of $1.03 on sales of $1.94 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 23.30 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 3.61 percent from the same quarter last year. The Hershey's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.55 1.1 1.41 1.07 EPS Actual 1.55 1.14 1.41 1.03

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of The Hershey have declined 5.46 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts' have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating The Hershey stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Hershey's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.