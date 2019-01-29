Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Jan. 30. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Thermo Fisher Scientific's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, Thermo Fisher Scientific analysts model for earnings of $3.18 per share on sales of $6.23 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings per share of $2.79 on revenue of $6.05 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 13.98 percent increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 3.03 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 2.55 2.64 2.4 2.66 EPS Actual 2.62 2.75 2.5 2.79

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.24 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Thermo Fisher Scientific stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Thermo Fisher Scientific is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.