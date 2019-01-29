AT&T's Q4 Earnings Outlook
On Wednesday, Jan. 30, AT&T (NYSE: T) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's latest release.
Earnings and Revenue
AT&T earnings will be near 86 cents per share on sales of $48.47 billion, according to analysts.
In the same quarter last year, AT&T reported EPS of 78 cents on revenue of $41.68 billion. Sales would be up 16.30 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.94
|0.85
|0.87
|0.65
|EPS Actual
|0.9
|0.91
|0.85
|0.78
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares of AT&T have declined 18.91 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.
Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on AT&T stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
AT&T's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.att.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.