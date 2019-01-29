Market Overview

AT&T's Q4 Earnings Outlook
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 29, 2019 1:50pm   Comments
On Wednesday, Jan. 30, AT&T (NYSE: T) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's latest release.

Earnings and Revenue

AT&T earnings will be near 86 cents per share on sales of $48.47 billion, according to analysts.

In the same quarter last year, AT&T reported EPS of 78 cents on revenue of $41.68 billion. Sales would be up 16.30 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.94 0.85 0.87 0.65
EPS Actual 0.9 0.91 0.85 0.78

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of AT&T have declined 18.91 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already wary of 12-month losses prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on AT&T stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

AT&T's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investors.att.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations

Posted-In: Earnings News

