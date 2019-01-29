Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Jan. 30. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q3 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street expects EPS of $1.67 and sales around $17.61 billion.

Alibaba EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.63 and sales were $12.76 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 2.45 percent increase in the company's EPS figure. Revenue would be up 38.00 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 1.07 1.21 0.88 1.61 EPS Actual 1.4 1.22 0.91 1.63

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.56 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders won't be happy going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts generally rate Alibaba stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Alibaba's Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/newsevents