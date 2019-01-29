On Tuesday, Jan. 29, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for Advanced Micro Devices is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Advanced Micro Devices EPS is expected to be around 8 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $1.45 billion.

Advanced Micro Devices reported a profit of 8 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.48 billion. Revenue would have fallen 2.03 percent from the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.13 0.09 0.05 EPS Actual 0.13 0.14 0.11 0.08

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 72.54 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates have not been modified for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating from analysts on Advanced Micro Devices stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Advanced Micro Devices is scheduled to hold a conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://ir.amd.com/investor-overview