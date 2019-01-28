On Tuesday, Jan. 29, Xerox (NYSE: XRX) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's latest release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Xerox reporting earnings of $1.04 per share on sales of $2.56 billion.

Xerox EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.04. Sales were $2.75 billion. Revenue would be down 6.81 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.78 0.83 0.72 0.96 EPS Actual 0.85 0.8 0.68 1.04

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.17 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have not been modified for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Xerox stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Xerox's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/amnzx9w4