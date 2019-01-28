Q4 Earnings Preview For Pentair
Pentair (NYSE: PNR) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Jan. 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Pentair EPS is expected to be around 59 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $735.9 million.
If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 36.56 percent. Sales would be down 41.64 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.52
|0.69
|0.93
|EPS Actual
|0.54
|0.71
|0.88
|0.93
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 44.1 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Pentair. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Pentair is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here.
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.