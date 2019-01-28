On Tuesday, Jan. 29, Polaris Industries (NYSE: PII) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Polaris Industries's EPS to be near $1.82 on sales of $1.64 billion.

Polaris Industries EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.47 and sales were $1.43 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 23.81 percent. Revenue would be up 14.61 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.57 1.61 0.87 1.47 EPS Actual 1.86 1.77 1.06 1.47

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Polaris Industries have declined 35.26 percent. Over the past 90 days, analysts' have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Polaris Industries. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Polaris Industries' Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/pii190129.html