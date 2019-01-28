Don't be caught off-guard: PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Jan. 29.

Want to skip the homework and get all the facts in one place? We thought so. Here is your everything-that-matters guide for Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement before the bell.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect PulteGroup's EPS to be near $1.10 on sales of $2.90 billion.

In the same quarter last year, PulteGroup reported EPS of 85 cents on revenue of $2.79 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 29.41 percent. Revenue would be up 3.79 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.95 0.74 0.45 0.85 EPS Actual 1.01 0.89 0.59 0.85

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.55 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating PulteGroup stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. PulteGroup's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://www.pultegroupinc.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations/default.aspx