On Monday, Jan. 28, AK Steel Holding (NYSE: AKS) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect AK Steel Holding's EPS to be near 11 cents on sales of $1.70 billion.

In the same quarter last year, AK Steel Holding reported EPS loss of of 6 cents on revenue of $1.50 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 283.33 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 13.64 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.2 0.01 -0.13 EPS Actual 0.21 0.18 0.09 -0.06

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of AK Steel Holding have declined 55.41 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on AK Steel Holding stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.