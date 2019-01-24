Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Friday, Jan. 25. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Friday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Colgate-Palmolive reporting earnings of 73 cents per share on revenue of $3.78 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Colgate-Palmolive posted a profit of 75 cents on sales of $3.89 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would have fallen 2.67 percent. Sales would be down 2.88 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.72 0.77 0.73 0.75 EPS Actual 0.72 0.77 0.74 0.75

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Colgate-Palmolive have declined 19.42 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on Colgate-Palmolive stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

Colgate-Palmolive's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://investor.colgatepalmolive.com/events-and-presentations