On Friday, Jan. 25, AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's take on the company's release.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see AbbVie reporting earnings of $1.93 per share on revenue of $8.37 billion.

In the same quarter last year, AbbVie reported EPS of $1.48 on revenue of $7.74 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 30.41 percent. Sales would be up 8.15 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 2.01 1.97 1.79 1.44 EPS Actual 2.14 2 1.87 1.48

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.94 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on AbbVie stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

AbbVie's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/4d82gmvv