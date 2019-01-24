Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, Jan. 24. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Norfolk Southern's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Norfolk Southern management projections, analysts predict EPS of $2.31 on revenue of $2.86 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Norfolk Southern announced EPS of $1.69 on revenue of $2.67 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 36.69 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 7.16 percent from the year-ago period. Norfolk Southern's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 2.44 2.33 1.8 1.55 EPS Actual 2.52 2.5 1.93 1.69

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.21 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Norfolk Southern stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Norfolk Southern's Q4 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://www.nscorp.com/content/nscorp/en/get-to-know-norfolk-southern/investor-relations/presentations.html