Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Norfolk Southern Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 24, 2019 7:37am   Comments
Share:
Related NSC
Earnings Scheduled For January 24, 2019
KC Southern Joins The Move To Precision Railroading And Now It's Almost Unanimous
Norfolk Southern Q4 2018 Earnings Preview (Seeking Alpha)

Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, Jan. 24. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Norfolk Southern's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on Norfolk Southern management projections, analysts predict EPS of $2.31 on revenue of $2.86 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Norfolk Southern announced EPS of $1.69 on revenue of $2.67 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 36.69 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 7.16 percent from the year-ago period. Norfolk Southern's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 2.44 2.33 1.8 1.55
EPS Actual 2.52 2.5 1.93 1.69

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.21 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Norfolk Southern stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Norfolk Southern's Q4 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://www.nscorp.com/content/nscorp/en/get-to-know-norfolk-southern/investor-relations/presentations.html

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NSC)

Earnings Scheduled For January 24, 2019
KC Southern Joins The Move To Precision Railroading And Now It's Almost Unanimous
First Look: CSX Reports A Softer OR Than In The Third Quarter, But It's Still Better Than Last Year
A Former Counsel Of The Chief Rail U.S Rail Regulator Wonders About Its Future Mission
Port Report: Busiest US East Coast Port Improves Rail Service As Way To Reach US Midwest
Intermodal Rail Taking Growing Share Of Containers Out Of NY-NJ Ports
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On PG&E, Tenneco And More