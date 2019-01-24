Norfolk Southern Q4 Earnings Preview
Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, Jan. 24. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Norfolk Southern's Q4 earnings.
Earnings and Revenue
Based on Norfolk Southern management projections, analysts predict EPS of $2.31 on revenue of $2.86 billion.
In the same quarter last year, Norfolk Southern announced EPS of $1.69 on revenue of $2.67 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 36.69 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 7.16 percent from the year-ago period. Norfolk Southern's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|2.44
|2.33
|1.8
|1.55
|EPS Actual
|2.52
|2.5
|1.93
|1.69
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.21 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Norfolk Southern stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.
Conference Call
Norfolk Southern's Q4 is scheduled to hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://www.nscorp.com/content/nscorp/en/get-to-know-norfolk-southern/investor-relations/presentations.html
