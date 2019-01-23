On Thursday, Jan. 24, TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for TAL Education is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts covering TAL Education modeled for quarterly EPS of 8 cents on revenue of $576.6 million.

If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be down 11.11 percent. Revenue would be up 33.08 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 EPS Estimate 0.11 0.08 0.09 0.06 EPS Actual 0.16 0.14 0.14 0.09

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.62 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on TAL Education stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

TAL Education is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://ir.100tal.com/events/event-details/q3-2019-tal-education-group-earnings-conference-call