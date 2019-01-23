On Thursday, Jan. 24, McCormick (NYSE: MKC) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on management's projections, McCormick analysts model for earnings of $1.70 per share on sales of $1.55 billion.

In the same quarter last year, McCormick reported EPS of $1.54 on revenue of $1.49 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 10.39 percent. Sales would be have grown 3.96 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the McCormick's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.26 0.93 0.89 1.51 EPS Actual 1.28 1.02 1 1.54

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.93 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on McCormick stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

McCormick's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/hbrprnaf