JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Jan. 24. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on JetBlue Airways management projections, analysts predict EPS of 43 cents on revenue of $1.96 billion.

JetBlue Airways reported a per-share profit of 32 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.76 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 34.37 percent. Revenue would be have grown 11.62 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.44 0.36 0.2 0.32 EPS Actual 0.43 0.38 0.27 0.32

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of JetBlue Airways have declined 23.04 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on JetBlue Airways stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. JetBlue's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/jblu190124dlMluwkQ.html