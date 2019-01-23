Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

JetBlue Airways Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 23, 2019 1:38pm   Comments
Share:
Related JBLU
PreMarket Prep: Airlines And Banks Go Up, Up, And Away
Airbus Announces 400 New Jobs; Will Build The A220 In Mobile
Moody's issues stable outlook on global airline industry (Seeking Alpha)

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ: JBLU) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Jan. 24. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on JetBlue Airways management projections, analysts predict EPS of 43 cents on revenue of $1.96 billion.

JetBlue Airways reported a per-share profit of 32 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $1.76 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be up 34.37 percent. Revenue would be have grown 11.62 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.44 0.36 0.2 0.32
EPS Actual 0.43 0.38 0.27 0.32

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of JetBlue Airways have declined 23.04 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on JetBlue Airways stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. JetBlue's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/jblu190124dlMluwkQ.html

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JBLU)

PreMarket Prep: Airlines And Banks Go Up, Up, And Away
Airbus Announces 400 New Jobs; Will Build The A220 In Mobile
Imperial Downgrades Delta And United Continental, Sees Clear Skies For Most Other US Airline Stocks
4 Stocks Predicted To Move Higher This Week
Spirit Airlines Lifts Q4 Guidance: The Sell-Side Reacts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Q4 Earnings Preview For Union Pacific