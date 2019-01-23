Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Jan. 24. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Freeport-McMoRan reporting earnings of 19 cents per share on revenue of $3.87 billion.

Freeport-McMoRan reported a profit of 51 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $5.04 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 62.75 percent decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 23.23 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Freeport-McMoRan's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.52 0.56 0.45 EPS Actual 0.35 0.58 0.46 0.51

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.98 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Freeport-McMoRan stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.