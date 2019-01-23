Freeport-McMoRan Q4 Earnings Preview
Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Jan. 24. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.
Earnings and Revenue
Wall Street analysts see Freeport-McMoRan reporting earnings of 19 cents per share on revenue of $3.87 billion.
Freeport-McMoRan reported a profit of 51 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $5.04 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 62.75 percent decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 23.23 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the Freeport-McMoRan's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|0.41
|0.52
|0.56
|0.45
|EPS Actual
|0.35
|0.58
|0.46
|0.51
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.98 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Freeport-McMoRan stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
