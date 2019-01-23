On Thursday, Jan. 24, Allstate (NYSE: ALL) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Allstate's EPS to be near $1.16 on sales of $8.23 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Allstate reported EPS of $2.09 on revenue of $8.15 billion. The current analyst consensus estimate would represent a 44.5 percent decline in the company's EPS figure. Sales would be have grown 1.02 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.95 1.49 2.31 1.53 EPS Actual 1.93 1.9 2.96 2.09

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.2 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Allstate stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Allstate's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/5cqq56kk