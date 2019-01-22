Market Overview

United Technologies Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 22, 2019 1:12pm   Comments
United Technologies (NYSE: UTX) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Jan. 23. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for United Tech's Q4 earnings.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect United Technologies' EPS to be near $1.53 on sales of $16.88 billion.

United Technologies EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.60 and sales were $15.68 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results, earnings would be down 4.38 percent. Revenue would be up 7.65 percent from the same quarter last year. United Technologies's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 1.82 1.85 1.51 1.55
EPS Actual 1.93 1.97 1.77 1.6

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 15.27 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably unhappy going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating United Technologies stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

United Tec's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: http://ir.utc.com/events-and-presentations/?_ga=2.211229458.663414228.1546888752-935537502.1546888752

Posted-In: Earnings News

