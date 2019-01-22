Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Jan. 23. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Procter & Gamble's Q2 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts predict Procter & Gamble will report earnings of $1.21 per share on revenue of $17.14 billion.

In the same quarter last year, Procter & Gamble posted a profit of $1.19 on sales of $17.39 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 1.68 percent. Sales would have fallen 1.47 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 1.1 0.9 1 1.14 EPS Actual 1.12 0.94 1 1.19

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.24 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The most common rating from analysts on Procter & Gamble stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Procter & Gamble's Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/pg190123.html