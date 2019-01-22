Kimberly-Clark Q4 Earnings Outlook
On Wednesday, Jan. 23, Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.
Earnings and Revenue
Kimberly-Clark earnings will be near $1.65 per share on sales of $4.45 billion, according to analysts.
In the same quarter last year, Kimberly-Clark reported earnings per share of $1.57 on revenue of $4.58 billion. The Wall Street estimate would represent a 5.1 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 2.88 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:
|Quarter
|Q3 2018
|Q2 2018
|Q1 2018
|Q4 2017
|EPS Estimate
|1.64
|1.58
|1.71
|1.55
|EPS Actual
|1.71
|1.59
|1.71
|1.57
Stock Performance
Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.18 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts' have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with Kimberly-Clark. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.
Conference Call
Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Kimberly-Clark's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://kimberlyclark.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations/events/?auth_token=63860fdb-8d1f-414c-85f3-5a1a1da44f19
