Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Jan. 23. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Comcast earnings of 62 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $27.57 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 26.53 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 25.8 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the Comcast's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.61 0.6 0.59 0.48 EPS Actual 0.65 0.65 0.62 0.49

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.12 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Comcast stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Comcast's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/nnb2ajba