Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Jan. 23. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Abbott Laboratories EPS is expected to be around 81 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $7.82 billion.

Abbott Laboratories's loss in the same period a year ago was 74 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $7.59 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 9.46 percent. Sales would be up 3.04 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.75 0.71 0.58 0.73 EPS Actual 0.75 0.73 0.59 0.74

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.07 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Abbott Laboratories stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Abbott's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/rzqppbed