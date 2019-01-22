Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Abbott Laboratories Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 22, 2019 1:26pm   Comments
Share:
Related ABT
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 2, 2019
5 Best ETFs Of 2018
Earnings Heat Check (Stocks To Watch Podcast) (Seeking Alpha)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Jan. 23. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Abbott Laboratories EPS is expected to be around 81 cents, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $7.82 billion.

Abbott Laboratories's loss in the same period a year ago was 74 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $7.59 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be up 9.46 percent. Sales would be up 3.04 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.75 0.71 0.58 0.73
EPS Actual 0.75 0.73 0.59 0.74

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.07 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release. Analyst estimates have adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on Abbott Laboratories stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Abbott's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/rzqppbed

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABT)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 2, 2019
5 Best ETFs Of 2018
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On GlaxoSmithKline, Abbott Laboratories And More
The Daily Biotech Pulse: ASH Presentations Take The Spotlight, Eiger Gets A New CFO
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 30, 2018
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On DowDuPont, Home Depot And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Kimberly-Clark Q4 Earnings Outlook