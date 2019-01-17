American Express (NYSE: AXP) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, Jan. 17. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on American Express management projections, analysts predict EPS of $1.80 on revenue of $10.56 billion.

American Express EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.58. Revenue was $8.84 billion. The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 13.92 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 19.47 percent from the year-ago period. American Express's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.76 1.82 1.7 1.54 EPS Actual 1.88 1.84 1.86 1.58

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.95 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The most common rating by analysts on American Express stock is a Sell. The strength of this rating has dwindled over the past three months.

Conference Call

American Express conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://ir.americanexpress.com/Investor-Relations#parentHorizontalTab4