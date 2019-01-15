Pinnacle Financial (NASDAQ: PNFP) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Jan. 15. Here's Benzinga's essential guide to Pinnacle Financial's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Pinnacle Financial's EPS to be near $1.23 on sales of $246.96 million.

If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 26.8 percent. Sales would be have grown 12.52 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.19 1.15 1.1 0.92 EPS Actual 1.21 1.15 1.13 0.97

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 24.93 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts have been rating Pinnacle Financial stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.