UnitedHealth Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 14, 2019 1:22pm   Comments
How To Approach Q4 Earnings: The Global Perspective
Jim Cramer Weighs In On AT&T, Canopy Growth And More
UnitedHealth reports tomorrow; shares up 1% (Seeking Alpha)

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) announces its next round of earnings Tuesday, Jan. 15. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

UnitedHealth Group EPS will likely be near $3.21 while revenue will be around $57.99 billion, according to analysts.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 23.94 percent increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be have grown 11.39 percent from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here's how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 3.29 3.03 2.91 2.51
EPS Actual 3.41 3.14 3.04 2.59

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 10.47 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts generally rate UnitedHealth Group stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. UnitedHealth Group's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.

Posted-In: Earnings News

41 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session