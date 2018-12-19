On Thursday, Dec. 20, ConAgra Foods (NYSE: CAG) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's outlook for ConAgra Foods is included in the following report.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect ConAgra Foods earnings of 55 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $2.43 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, ConAgra Foods reported earnings per share of 55 cents on revenue of $2.17 billion. Revenue would be up 11.83 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.44 0.55 0.52 EPS Actual 0.47 0.5 0.61 0.55

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of ConAgra Foods have declined 24.36 percent. Analyst estimates have not been modified for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on ConAgra Foods stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

ConAgra is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/cag181220aoVBEH5t.html