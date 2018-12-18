On Wednesday, General Mills (NYSE: GIS) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see General Mills reporting earnings of 82 cents per share on revenue of $4.52 billion.

General Mills reported a per-share profit of 82 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $4.2 billion. Sales would be up 7.64 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 EPS Estimate 0.64 0.75 0.78 0.83 EPS Actual 0.71 0.79 0.79 0.82

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 35.42 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates have not been modified for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on General Mills stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. General Mills' Q2 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here.