Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Navistar Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 17, 2018 1:16pm   Comments
Share:
Related NAV
Today's Pickup: Eaton Clutch Defect Leads To International Truck Recall
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Time To Connect The Dots (Stocks To Watch Podcast) (Seeking Alpha)

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Dec. 18. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Navistar earnings will be near $1.71 per share on sales of $3.24 billion, according to analysts.

Navistar reported a per-share profit of $1.36 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.6 billion. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Tuesday, earnings would be up 25.74 percent. Revenue would be up 24.71 percent from the year-ago period. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 0.89 0.33 -0.24 0.62
EPS Actual 1.05 0.55 -0.27 1.36

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.28 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release. Over the past 90 days, analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. Analysts seem to have settled on a Neutral rating with Navistar. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Navistar's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/ia54iwpq

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (NAV)

Today's Pickup: Eaton Clutch Defect Leads To International Truck Recall
46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 10, 2018
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Darden Restaurants Q2 Earnings Preview