Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Adobe Systems Q4 Earnings Preview
Benzinga News Desk  
 
December 13, 2018 7:39am   Comments
Share:
Related ADBE
7 Stocks To Watch For December 13, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For December 13, 2018
Dow Jones Futures: Microsoft, Adobe Lead 5 Top Stocks Near Buy Points (Investor's Business Daily)

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Dec. 13. Here's Benzinga's advanced look at Adobe's Q4 earnings report.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Adobe Systems Incorporated reporting earnings of $1.88 per share on sales of $2.43 billion.

Adobe reported a profit of $1.26 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $2.01 billion. The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 49.21 percent increase for the company. Sales would be up 21.08 percent from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

 

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017
EPS Estimate 1.69 1.54 1.44 1.16
EPS Actual 1.73 1.66 1.55 1.26

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 41.35 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Over the past 90 days, analysts have generally adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues. The average rating by analysts on Adobe Systems Incorporated stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Adobe's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://www.adobe.com/investor-relations/calendar.html

Posted-In: Earnings News

 

Related Articles (ADBE)

7 Stocks To Watch For December 13, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For December 13, 2018
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Adobe, Barnes & Noble And More
Survey: Smartphones Fuel Record Cyber Monday Sales
Upbeat Sentiment On Retail Wanes After Trump Comments On Trade
A Black Friday Recap: Holiday Season 'Off To A Mixed Start'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On CyrusOne, US Steel And More