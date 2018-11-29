PVH (NYSE: PVH) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Nov. 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Based on PVH management projections, analysts predict EPS of $3.14 on revenue of $2.53 billion.

In the same quarter last year, PVH reported earnings per share of $3.02 on sales of $2.36 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 3.97 percent. Sales would be up 7.34 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 2.1 2.25 1.46 2.91 EPS Actual 2.18 2.36 1.58 3.02

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.73 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The average rating by analysts on PVH stock is a Neutral. The validity of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.