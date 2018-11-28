Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, Nov. 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Toronto Dominion Bank EPS will likely be near $1.16 while revenue will be around $6.86 billion, according to analysts.

Toronto Dominion Bank reported a per-share profit of $1.06 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $7.23 billion. If the company were to post earnings inline with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 9.43 percent. Sales would be down 5.13 percent on a year-over-year basis. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 1.16 1.16 1.15 1.08 EPS Actual 1.28 1.26 1.22 1.06

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 7.28 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst estimates are adjusted higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts have been rating Toronto Dominion Bank stock as Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Toronto Dominion Bank's Q4 conference call is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/xviaw3pu