On Wednesday, Nov. 28, Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's report to understand the earnings report's implications.

Earnings and Revenue

Analysts expect Tiffany & Co. earnings of 77 cents per share. Revenue will likely be around $1.05 billion, according to the consensus estimate.

In the same quarter last year, Tiffany & Co. reported earnings per share of 80 cents on sales of $976.2 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be down 3.75 percent. Revenue would be up 7.56 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the Tiffany & Co.'s reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 1.01 0.83 1.64 0.76 EPS Actual 1.17 1.14 1.67 0.8

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.33 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on Tiffany & Co. stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

Don't be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Tiffany & Co.'s Q3 conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed here: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/rmrvttt5