J.Jill (NYSE: JILL) unveils its next round of earnings this Wednesday, Nov. 28. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the Q3 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

J.Jill EPS will likely be near 9 cents while revenue will be around $165.64 million, according to analysts.

J.Jill reported a profit of 13 cents when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $161.97 million. If the company were to report inline earnings when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be down 30.77 percent. Sales would be up 2.26 percent on a year-over-year basis. Here's how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.19 0.08 0.09 EPS Actual 0.24 0.29 0.13 0.13

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 5.36 percent. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably down going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates lower for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. The popular rating by analysts on J.Jill stock is a Neutral. The strength of this rating has risen over the past 90 days.

Conference Call

J.Jill is scheduled to hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: http://investors.jjill.com/Investors-Relations/News-Events/News/default.aspx