Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Tuesday, Nov. 20. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for the Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings and Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Hormel Foods reporting earnings of 49 cents per share on revenue of $2.57 billion.

Hormel Foods earnings in the same period a year ago was 41 cents. Quarterly sales came in at $2.49 billion. If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be up 19.51 percent. Sales would be up 3.09 percent from the same quarter last year. Here's how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.45 0.43 0.4 EPS Actual 0.39 0.44 0.44 0.41

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.72 percent. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release. Analysts have adjusted their estimates higher for EPS and revenues over the past 90 days. Analysts seem to have settled on a Sell rating with Hormel Foods. The strength of this rating has maintained conviction over the past three months.

Conference Call

Hormel Foods is scheduled to hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET and it can be accessed here: https://services.choruscall.com/links/hrl181120.html